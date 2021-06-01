Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 12,101 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. 164,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,312,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

