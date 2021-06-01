Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 772 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.79. 37,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

