Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 9,451 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NEE traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 73,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,181. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

