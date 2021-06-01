Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

ICLN stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,468. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

