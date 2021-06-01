Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.81 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 877,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.34. The stock had a trading volume of 225,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,753. The stock has a market cap of $503.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $165.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.