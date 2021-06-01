Mission Wealth Management LP Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 1.55% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,615,000 after purchasing an additional 131,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 281,630.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.30. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $100.27.

