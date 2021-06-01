Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 5,272 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. 2,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,463. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70.

