Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.48.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.30. 31,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

