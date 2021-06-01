Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 15,141 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,141 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,892,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,499,000 after purchasing an additional 384,702 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 459.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 483,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 396,688 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. 165,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398,438. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

