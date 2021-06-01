Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 16,831 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $36,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $113.86. 72,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.