Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,258 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.74. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,573. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

