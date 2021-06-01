Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 746,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.78. 63,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,223. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86.

