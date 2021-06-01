Mithril Trading Down 0.3% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $49.82 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00194450 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001184 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

