Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 203,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,606 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.79.
Several equities analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
