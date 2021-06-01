Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 203,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,606 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 696,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,271,000 after buying an additional 897,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 599,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 480,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.