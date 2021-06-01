Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $402.35

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $402.35 and traded as high as $456.75. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $444.82, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.76 and a 200-day moving average of $402.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 70.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.