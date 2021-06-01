Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $402.35

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $402.35 and traded as high as $456.75. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $444.82, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.76 and a 200-day moving average of $402.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.73.
About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.
