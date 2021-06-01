Mixin (XIN) Achieves Market Cap of $254.49 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for approximately $453.98 or 0.01240591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $254.49 million and approximately $25,404.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,566 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

