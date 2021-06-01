MixMarvel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $426,301.00 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $18.26 million and $426,301.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 90,825,425.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00153921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.36 or 0.01014334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.09854736 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,305,400,945 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.