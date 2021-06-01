Mochi Market Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (MOMA)

Mochi Market (CURRENCY:MOMA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Mochi Market coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mochi Market has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $44,351.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mochi Market has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00083899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.53 or 0.01024345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.30 or 0.09790732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00092139 BTC.

Mochi Market Profile

Mochi Market (MOMA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,081,206 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

