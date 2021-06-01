Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $261,872,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,422,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,283,220.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,165,281 shares of company stock worth $283,825,973 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

