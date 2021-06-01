Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $210.68 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.