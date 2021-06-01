Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $198.49 and last traded at $203.04. Approximately 9,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 543,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.68.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,890. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,438,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.