MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $149.42 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $149.42 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00006311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,019.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.25 or 0.07091217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $679.74 or 0.01887120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.20 or 0.00497499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00184090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.07 or 0.00719244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.00471191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00417279 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.