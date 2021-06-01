Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAMB) Stock Price Up 0%

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAMB)’s stock price rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 59 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.