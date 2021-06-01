Monarch Blue Chips Core (NYSEARCA:MBCC) Trading Down 0.8%

Monarch Blue Chips Core (NYSEARCA:MBCC)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 2,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.