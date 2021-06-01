MonetaryUnit Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $4,621.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 223,461,975 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

