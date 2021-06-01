Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0277 on Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00082769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.01010309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.84 or 0.09747865 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

