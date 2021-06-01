Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Achieves $6.27 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $9,276.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00083420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00020515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.01008621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.37 or 0.09752551 BTC.

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,035,707 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

