Mooncoin (MOON) Market Cap Achieves $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00496610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

