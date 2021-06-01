Morgan Stanley Raises Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Price Target to $16.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

LGF/B traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.38. 1,135,182 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.