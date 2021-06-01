Morgan Stanley Trims Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Target Price to $89.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.91.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,224 shares of company stock worth $7,519,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

