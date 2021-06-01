MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.21. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 153.34 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.499 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

