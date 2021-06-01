MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.46

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.46 and last traded at C$62.06, with a volume of 44124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.45.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.50.
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.96.
In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.
About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
