MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.46

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.46 and last traded at C$62.06, with a volume of 44124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.50.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.96.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.