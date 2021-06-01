Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $500,948.00 (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market cap of $20.51 million and $500,948.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.67 or 0.01020976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.37 or 0.09772001 BTC.

About Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

