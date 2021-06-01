MurAll (PAINT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.79 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 124.9% against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MurAll has a market cap of $9.82 million and $2.79 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.01017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.44 or 0.09813407 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,833,096 coins and its circulating supply is 8,612,309,401 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

