MVL Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. MVL has a total market capitalization of $173.83 million and $37,397.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MVL has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00129748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.01016242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.86 or 0.09788714 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,873,362,296 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

