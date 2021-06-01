MyBit Reaches Market Capitalization of $172,810.05 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $172,810.05 and approximately $490.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyBit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyBit has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.01025693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.39 or 0.09795366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091604 BTC.

MyBit Coin Profile

MyBit (CRYPTO:MYB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyBit is mybit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

