Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Sells $207,046.58 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MYGN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 668,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,940. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $33.97.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.
