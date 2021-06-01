Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Sells $207,046.58 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MYGN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 668,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,940. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

