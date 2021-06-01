MyWish (WISH) One Day Volume Hits $220.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $220.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 86,534,171.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00149151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.01017720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.40 or 0.09867737 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars.

