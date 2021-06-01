Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $30.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 in the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 556,869 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.