Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $30.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 in the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 556,869 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.