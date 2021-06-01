NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Tops $0.49

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $12.41 million and $1,328.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00083219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.01011653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.97 or 0.09782899 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.