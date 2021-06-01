Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.73. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $168.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.69. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,686. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

