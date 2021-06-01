National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cormark to C$109.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$98.00.

Shares of TSE NA traded down C$0.75 on Tuesday, hitting C$94.26. The company had a trading volume of 304,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,097. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$59.34 and a 12-month high of C$98.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

