National Bankshares Reiterates “C$22.00” Price Target for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been given a C$22.00 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.47.

KMP.UN traded up C$0.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$19.30. The company had a trading volume of 253,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.20. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.87 and a 1 year high of C$19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

