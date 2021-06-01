National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 6,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 349,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. UBS Group lowered National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.10.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 104.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 110,256 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

