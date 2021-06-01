Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Natixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Natixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

