Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.86

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 24142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
