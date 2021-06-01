Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.86

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 24142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 620.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 664,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 572,697 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,781,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 477,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 81,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

