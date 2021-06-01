Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.83

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $10.55. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 25,986 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $140.60 million, a P/E ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,545,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 522,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

