Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Sells $283,655.70 in Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $283,655.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dong Chune Christopher Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $344,375.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 9,290 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $250,830.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $78,117.60.

On Friday, May 14th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 200,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,574. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $943.96 million, a PE ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 208,328 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

