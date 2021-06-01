NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBSPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NatWest Group stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

