Navcoin Market Cap Achieves $19.76 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $19.76 million and approximately $285,707.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004123 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000924 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00056855 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00048272 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,603,407 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

